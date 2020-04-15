Italy Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases in One Month, Total Tops 165,000 - Authorities

Italy has recorded 2,600 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest number of daily cases in over than a month, with the total count now surpassing 165,000, the head of the civil protection agency, Angelo Borrelli, said Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Italy has recorded 2,600 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest number of daily cases in over than a month, with the total count now surpassing 165,000, the head of the civil protection agency, Angelo Borrelli, said Wednesday.

The rise in the daily cases is the lowest since March 13. On Tuesday, the country reported 2,900 new cases, with the figure going below 3,000 for the first time in a month.

The death toll has risen by 578 to 21,645 over the given period, Borrelli added.