Italy Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Death, Infection Rates Since Early March

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Italy's Civil Protection Department reported 145 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily death toll in over two months, continuing the country's deceleration across the board.

The department also registered just 675 new cases of infection, similarly the lowest since early March.

This takes the total infected to 225,435 while the death toll has reached a staggering 31,908.

The number of recoveries has increased by over 2,300 people, making up a total of 125,176 survivors and leaving 68,351 active cases.

The highest daily death toll was registered on March 27 when 979 people passed away in a single day, while the largest jump in infections happened on March 21 when 6,557 new cases were reported.

The country is preparing to go into its second phase of lifting measures on Monday, when some shops, bars and hair salons are set to open. Movement will be allowed within individual regions of the country but inter-regional travel remains prohibited.