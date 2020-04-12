UrduPoint.com
Italy Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll In 3 Weeks - Official

Sun 12th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Italy has recorded 431 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, which is the smallest overnight increase in the country in three weeks, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Department, said on Sunday, adding that the total number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at  19,899.

This is the lowest daily death toll since March 19, when 427 fatalities were recorded.

