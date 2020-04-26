Italy Records Lowest Number of Daily COVID-19 Fatalities Since Mid-March - Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Italy has recorded 260 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number of daily deaths registered since March 14, Italy's Civil Protection Department said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the death toll now stood at 26,644.

On Saturday, Italy registered 415 new deaths.

On March 27, Italian authorities reported a record of daily deaths, which amounted to 969.

Over 1,800 patients have recovered in the given period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 64,928.

The cumulative number of all COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the country is 197,675.

According to the new statistics, the number of patients in intensive care units is 2,009, which means there has been a decrease of 93 patients.