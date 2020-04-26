UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Records Lowest Number Of Daily COVID-19 Fatalities Since Mid-March - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Italy Records Lowest Number of Daily COVID-19 Fatalities Since Mid-March - Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Italy has recorded 260 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number of daily deaths registered since March 14, Italy's Civil Protection Department said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the death toll now stood at 26,644.

On Saturday, Italy registered 415 new deaths.

On March 27, Italian authorities reported a record of daily deaths, which amounted to 969.

Over 1,800 patients have recovered in the given period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 64,928.

The cumulative number of all COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the country is 197,675.

According to the new statistics, the number of patients in intensive care units is 2,009, which means there has been a decrease of 93 patients.

Related Topics

Italy March Sunday All

Recent Stories

DHA’s four hospitals receive Joint Commission In ..

33 minutes ago

CDA to distribute 500,000 meals as part of ‘10 m ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Foundation issues its 5th report on l ..

1 hour ago

Private sector companies contribute to the Communi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority develops in-house Di ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber discusses the legal impacts of COVID ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.