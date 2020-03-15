UrduPoint.com
Italy Records Nearly 3,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 175 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Italy's coronavirus cases increased by over 3,500 cases in the past 24 hours with 175 deaths coming as a result of the pandemic, Head of Italy's Civil Protection Department Aneglo Borrelli announced Saturday.

"The number of casualties - 175," Borrelli said at a briefing, bringing the total number to 1,411.

This represents a slowdown in cases, having registered a 250 cases in the previous 24-hour window.

At the same time, almost 3,500 new cases have been registered, taking the overall number - including recoveries - to over 21,100 cases.

Italy remains the worst hit nation in Europe and the fastest spreading number of cases in the world, despite having gone into complete lockdown last week.

The World Health Organization on Friday declared that the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most nations are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

