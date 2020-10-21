Italy Records Record 15,199 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Italy recorded the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic 15,199 infections, the Health MInistry said Wednesday.

Before that, the highest number of new cases was registered on October 18 and stood at 11,705.