Italy Regional President, Ex-port Boss Arrested For Graft

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The president of Italy's northwest Liguria region and the ex-head of Genoa port were arrested Tuesday in a sweeping anti-corruption probe which also targeted other officials for Mafia ties.

Liguria President Giovanni Toti, a right-wing former MEP who was close to late prime minister Silvio Berlusconi but is no longer party aligned, was placed under house arrest, Genoa prosecutors said in a statement.

The 55-year-old is accused of having accepted 74,100 Euros ($79,700) in funds for his election campaign between December 2021 and March 2023 from prominent local businessmen, Aldo Spinelli and his son Roberto Spinelli, in return for various favours.

These allegedly included seeking to privatise a public beach and speeding up the renewal for 30 years of the lease of a Genoa port terminal to a Spinelli family-controlled company, which was approved in December 2021.

d of the Genoa Port Authority, one of the largest in Italy.

He is accused of having accepted from Aldo Spinelli benefits including cash, 22 stays in a luxury hotel in Monte Carlo -- complete with casino chips, massages and beauty treatments -- and luxury items including a 7,200-euro Cartier bracelet.

