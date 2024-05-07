Italy Regional President, Ex-port Boss Arrested For Graft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The president of Italy's northwest Liguria region and the ex-head of Genoa port were arrested Tuesday in a sweeping anti-corruption probe which also targeted other officials for Mafia ties.
Liguria President Giovanni Toti, a right-wing former MEP who was close to late prime minister Silvio Berlusconi but is no longer party aligned, was placed under house arrest, Genoa prosecutors said in a statement.
The 55-year-old is accused of having accepted 74,100 Euros ($79,700) in funds for his election campaign between December 2021 and March 2023 from prominent local businessmen, Aldo Spinelli and his son Roberto Spinelli, in return for various favours.
These allegedly included seeking to privatise a public beach and speeding up the renewal for 30 years of the lease of a Genoa port terminal to a Spinelli family-controlled company, which was approved in December 2021.
d of the Genoa Port Authority, one of the largest in Italy.
He is accused of having accepted from Aldo Spinelli benefits including cash, 22 stays in a luxury hotel in Monte Carlo -- complete with casino chips, massages and beauty treatments -- and luxury items including a 7,200-euro Cartier bracelet.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From World
-
Israel sends tanks into Rafah and seizes key crossing6 minutes ago
-
Putin, launching fifth term, promises Russians victory36 minutes ago
-
Rescuers search for survivors in deadly S.Africa building collapse36 minutes ago
-
'Together we will win': Putin tells Russians at inauguration1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe second T20 scores1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits CATIC headquarters, meets Chairman Liu Yu1 hour ago
-
Malaysia acid-attack footballer in 'critical but stable' condition1 hour ago
-
Claims of chemical weapon use in Ukraine 'insufficiently substantiated': watchdog1 hour ago
-
Huge crowds in Vietnam for anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory over France1 hour ago
-
Crystal Palace thrash Man Utd 4-0 to leave Ten Hag's future in doubt2 hours ago
-
Star dog Messi will interview stars on Cannes red carpet2 hours ago
-
Timberwolves maul Nuggets, Brunson fires Knicks over Pacers2 hours ago