Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 09:59 PM

Italy Registers 1,996 New COVID-19 Cases, 619 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Official

Italy has registered 1,996 new coronavirus cases and 619 deaths over the past day, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Department, said on Saturday, adding that the total number of active cases exceeds 100,000

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Italy has registered 1,996 new coronavirus cases and 619 deaths over the past day, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Department, said on Saturday, adding that the total number of active cases exceeds 100,000.

This is the highest rate since last Sunday. Also this week, a record small increase in new cases has been recorded - 880 per day.

"As of today, there is a total of 100,269 infected people. There has been an increase of 1,996 cases over past 24 hours," Borrelli said.

The number of fatalities has increased by 619 to 19,468. According to Borrelli, the total number of infections since the outbreak, including those who had died and recovered, has reached 152,000.

"The number of people who have recovered has increased to 32,534," the official said.

The number of patients in intensive care units continues to decline, Borrelli added.

