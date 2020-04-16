UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 16th April 2020

Italy Registers 525 New Deaths From Coronavirus Over Past Day - Official

Italy has recorded 525 coronavirus-related deaths, while the number of active cases increase by almost 1,200 in the past day, the head of the civil protection agency said Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Italy has recorded 525 coronavirus-related deaths, while the number of active cases increase by almost 1,200 in the past day, the head of the civil protection agency said Tuesday.

"As of today, there are 106,607 persons currently positive for the virus, which means there has been a rise of 1,189 persons compared to yesterday," Angelo Borrelli said at a press conference.

He added that the number of patients in intensive care units had fallen by 143 since yesterday and is now the lowest since March 21.

"Today we have registered 525 new deaths," Borelli said.

