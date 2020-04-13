Italy Registers 566 New Deaths From COVID-19, Total Death Toll Tops 20,000 - Official

Italy has recorded 566 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, and the total death toll from the infection surpassed 20,000, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Department, said on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Italy has recorded 566 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, and the total death toll from the infection surpassed 20,000, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Department, said on Monday.

"Today, the total number of persons positive for the virus is 103,616.

There has been an increase in the number of new 1,363 patients compared to yesterday ... Unfortunately, we have registered 566 deaths," Borrelli said at a press conference.

Thus, the total number of deaths in the country surpassed 20,000 and now stands at 20,465.

According to the department, the total number of cases now stands at 159,516 cases, 35,435 persons have recovered.