Italy Registers 570 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 3,951 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Official

Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

Italy Registers 570 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 3,951 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Official

Italy has registered 3,951 new coronavirus cases and 570 deaths over the past day, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Department, said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Italy has registered 3,951 new coronavirus cases and 570 deaths over the past day, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Department, said on Friday.

"Today, we have registered 570 new deaths. ...

as for the trend of the growth in the number of infections, it shows a rise of 3,951 new cases compared to yesterday which brings the total number of cases to 147,577 including all, people who have currently tested positive, those who have died and those who have recovered," Borrelli said at a press conference.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus is at 30,455, while the death toll stands at 18,849, according to the Civil Protection Department's press release.

