Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Italy Registers 604 New Coronavirus Deaths, Marks Slowdown in New Infections - Official

Italy has registered the lowest number of new patients since mid-March and 604 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a representative of the Civil Protection Department said at a daily briefing on Tuesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Italy has registered the lowest number of new patients since mid-March and 604 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a representative of the Civil Protection Department said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

"Today we continue to see a decrease in the trend of the growth of the confirmed infections, as there has been an overall increase in the number of infected persons of 3,039 compared to yesterday. Therefore, as of now the total number of COVID-19 positive people is 94,067, which means a growth of only 880 patients since yesterday, which is the lowest increase we have seen from March 10," Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's Civil Protection Department, said at a press conference.

"Unfortunately we registered 604 new deaths," he added.

