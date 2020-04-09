Italy Registers 610 New Deaths From COVID-19, 1,615 New Cases Over Past Day - Official

Italy has registered 1,615 new coronavirus cases and 610 deaths over the past day, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Italy has registered 1,615 new coronavirus cases and 610 deaths over the past day, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Thursday.

"Today, the number of patients with COVID-19 is 96,877, which means an increase of 1,615 compared with yesterday," Borrelli said.

"Unfortunately, we registered 610 deaths," he added.

The number of patients in intensive care units continues to decline, Borrelli said.