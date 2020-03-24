UrduPoint.com
Italy Registers 743 New Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours - Civil Protection

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:22 PM

The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy increased by 743 in the last 24 hours, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency, said Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy increased by 743 in the last 24 hours, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency, said Tuesday.

"Today, unfortunately, we register 743 deaths," Borrelli said.

The total number of fatalities has reached 6,820.

Meanwhile, 3,600 new cases were registered the number of new cases has been lowering for the third day in a row.

"The number of the recoveries increased by 894 people, there are 8,326 of them now," Borrelli said.

As of Tuesday, Italy has 54,030 active coronavirus cases, not counting deaths and recoveries.

