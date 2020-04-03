Italy Registers 766 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,339 New Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

Italy has registered 766 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 2,339, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Friday

"At the moment, there are 85,388 persons currently positive for the virus, which means an increase of 2,339 compared to yesterday." Borrelli said at a press conference.

"Unfortunately we registered 766 new deaths," he added.