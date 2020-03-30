UrduPoint.com
Italy Registers 812 COVID-19 Deaths, 1,648 New Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Official

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:02 PM

Italy has registered 812 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 1,648, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Monday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Italy has registered 812 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 1,648, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Monday.

"Today we registered 812 new deaths, unfortunately," Borrelli said at a press conference.

"The number of cases currently positive is 75,528, which means there has been an increase of 1,648 since yesterday," he added.

Thus, the number of new cases has dropped significantly compared to the increase of 3,815 on Sunday.

