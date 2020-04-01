UrduPoint.com
Italy Registers 837 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,107 New Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

Wed 01st April 2020

Italy Registers 837 COVID-19 Deaths, 2,107 New Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

Italy has registered 837 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 2,107, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Tuesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Italy has registered 837 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 2,107, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Tuesday.

"Today the number of cases currently positive is 77,635 with an increase of 2,107 since yesterday," Borrelli said at a press conference.

"We unfortunately registered 837 deaths," he added.

