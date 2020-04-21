UrduPoint.com
Italy Registers Decrease In Number Of Patients - Officials

Tue 21st April 2020

Italy Registers Decrease in Number of Patients - Officials

Italy has registered 2,729 new coronavirus cases, but at the same time, a decrease in a total number of active cases, the Civil Protection Department said Tuesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Italy has registered 2,729 new coronavirus cases, but at the same time, a decrease in a total number of active cases, the Civil Protection Department said Tuesday.

"According to the health monitoring related to the spread of the coronavirus on our territory, up to date, April 21, the total number of people who have contracted the virus has been 183,957, with an increase of 2,729 new cases compared to yesterday.

The total number of persons currently positive is 107,709, with a decrease of 528 compared to yesterday," the officials said in a statement.

The country has registered 534 new COVID-19 deaths.

