Italy Registers Decrease of 608 in COVID-19 Positive Cases Falls - Civil Protection

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Italy has registered 382 new deaths on Tuesday and a decrease of 608 in the number of persons currently positive for COVID-19, Civil Protection Department said in a statement.

"As of April 28, the total number of cases has been 201,505, with a rise of 2,091 since yesterday.

The total number of persons currently positive for the virus is 105,205, with a decrease of 608 since yesterday," the statement reads.

According to the new statistics, the number of patients in intensive care unit is 1,863, which is 93 patients fewer than on Monday.

"Since yesterday, there have been 382 deaths, which brings the national death toll to 27,359," the statement adds.

On Monday, Italy reported 1,739 new cases of coronavirus and 333 new deaths.