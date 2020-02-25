UrduPoint.com
Italy Registers First Coronavirus Case In South Of Country - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

Southern Italy's first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was detected in the Sicilian city of Palermo, the ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Southern Italy's first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was detected in the Sicilian city of Palermo, the ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to ANSA, a female tourist visiting Sicily from the northern Italian city of Bergamo tested positive for the virus after being hospitalized with flu symptoms.

Everyone that the patient may have been in contact with has been placed under quarantine, the news agency reported, citing the local authorities.

Cases of the new coronavirus in Italy � now numbering more than 270 � were previously confirmed only in the northern and central Italian regions, including Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Trentino-Alto Adige/South Tyrol, Piedmont, Tuscany and Lazio. Italy has confirmed that seven people have died from coronavirus-related complications in the country.

