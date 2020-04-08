Italy Registers Over 2,000 Recoveries From COVID-19 Over Past Day, Highest Number So Far

More than 2,000 people were declared recovered from the coronavirus in Italy over the past day, the highest number on the record since the beginning of the epidemic, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) More than 2,000 people were declared recovered from the coronavirus in Italy over the past day, the highest number on the record since the beginning of the epidemic, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Wednesday.

"The number of people who have recovered grew to 26,491, we have a new record for the day, 2,099 people.

Over the past 10 days, the number of recoveries grew by 50 percent," Borrelli said.

Previous record was 1,590 recoveries on March 30.

The total number of COVID-19 cases grew by 1,195 to 95,262, Borrelli said.

The death toll increased by 542 to 17,669, he said. The figure is down from 604 deaths recorded on Tuesday and 636 fatalities on Monday.

The number of patients in intensive care units decreases for the fifth day in a row. Also, the number of hospitalized people decreased for the third time during the epidemic and the second day in a row.