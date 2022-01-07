UrduPoint.com

Italy Registers Record 219,441 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry Of Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Italy Registers Record 219,441 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry of Health

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Italy has registered 219,441 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, the nation confirmed 189,088 coronavirus cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Italy stands at some 7 million.

Like many other countries, Italy is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.

