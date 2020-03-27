UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Registers Record 969 COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours - Officials

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

Italy Registers Record 969 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours - Officials

GENOA/ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020)   Italy has registered the record 969 deaths from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, Domenico Arcuri, Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of the measures for the containment of COVID-19 emergency, said Friday.

"Unfortunately, 969 people died," Arcuri said.

A day earlier, Italy reported 662 deaths, but Piedmont authorities said after the briefing that 50 deaths in the region had not been taken into account.

At the moment, 66, 414 people in the country are infected with the virus, which marks an increase of 4,401 cases from Thursday. At the same time, 10,950 people have recovered.

"From tomorrow in order to speed up the delivery of medical equipment we will use not only trucks but also helicopters thanks to the ministry of defense," Arcuri said.

He added that the production of respirators would double to 50 items per day instead of 25.

Related Topics

Died Same Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

1 hour ago

Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000

5 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi Foundation distributes ration among ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Post suspends queue system at all its GPO ..

5 minutes ago

1200 public transport vehicles impounded on violat ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Opens Largest Coronavirus Clinic in C ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.