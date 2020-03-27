Italy Registers Record 969 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours - Officials

GENOA/ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Italy has registered the record 969 deaths from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, Domenico Arcuri, Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of the measures for the containment of COVID-19 emergency, said Friday.

"Unfortunately, 969 people died," Arcuri said.

A day earlier, Italy reported 662 deaths, but Piedmont authorities said after the briefing that 50 deaths in the region had not been taken into account.

At the moment, 66, 414 people in the country are infected with the virus, which marks an increase of 4,401 cases from Thursday. At the same time, 10,950 people have recovered.

"From tomorrow in order to speed up the delivery of medical equipment we will use not only trucks but also helicopters thanks to the ministry of defense," Arcuri said.

He added that the production of respirators would double to 50 items per day instead of 25.