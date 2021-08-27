UrduPoint.com

Italy Reimposes Coronavirus Measures In Sicily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:58 PM

Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

Italy on Friday announced a return of some coronavirus restrictions to Sicily, the first time such measures have been reimposed on a regional level since the start of summer

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Italy on Friday announced a return of some coronavirus restrictions to Sicily, the first time such measures have been reimposed on a regional level since the start of summer.

From Monday, masks will again be required outdoors as well as indoors on the island and restaurant diners will be limited to groups of four following an increase in cases of Covid-19.

"I have just signed a new decree which makes Sicily a yellow zone," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

"It is confirmation that the virus is not yet defeated," he said, emphasising the importance of the vaccine campaign and personal behaviour such as social distancing.

Sicily will be classed as "yellow", the second lowest level in a four-level classification system based on rates of Covid-19 infections and hospital admissions.

For two months, all Italy's regions have been classed as the lowest risk "white", but the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has sparked concern.

Since early August, Italy has required proof of vaccination, recent recovery from coronavirus or a negative test for people wanting to dine indoors or enter museums and sports events.

The so-called Green Pass will also become compulsory for teachers and on trains and planes from September 1.

However, further measures were considered necessary in Sicily, where vaccination rates are lower than the national average and where crowds have flocked for the summer season.

Italy was the first European nation to be hit by coronavirus and has suffered badly, recording more than 129,000 deaths so far, the highest number in the European Union.

But its vaccination campaign has been proceeding rapidly, with almost 69 percent of the population over the age of 12 currently fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Sports European Union Italy August September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan Aft ..

Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan After August 31 Withdrawal - Repo ..

25 seconds ago
 Man Utd, Ronaldo reunite to rekindle past glories

Man Utd, Ronaldo reunite to rekindle past glories

27 seconds ago
 Quartararo survives dramatic fall to set British M ..

Quartararo survives dramatic fall to set British MotoGP pace

28 seconds ago
 Egypt dig uncovers 2,300-year-old settlement in Al ..

Egypt dig uncovers 2,300-year-old settlement in Alexandria

30 seconds ago
 Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it heads toward ..

Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it heads toward US

5 minutes ago
 Two UK nationals among dead in Kabul airport attac ..

Two UK nationals among dead in Kabul airport attack: govt

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.