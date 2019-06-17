UrduPoint.com
Italy Relies On Russia In Dealing With Libya, Syria Crises - Italian Senator

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:37 PM

Italy Relies on Russia in Dealing With Libya, Syria Crises - Italian Senator

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Italy sees Russia as a key partner in dealing with crises that cause it grave concern, such as those in Libya, Syria and Venezuela, the president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission told Sputnik.

"We consider Russia our fundamental strategic partner not only for the Libyan affairs, but also for the solution of other serious crises that are of our grave concern, such as Syria and Venezuela," Vito Petrocelli said.

The senator regretted the 2011 NATO invasion in Libya which turned Italy's main ally in the Mediterranean into a "failed state" but said the onslaught of Khalifa Haftar's army was not an answer.

The Libyan general ordered the eastern-based army to march on Tripoli in April. Battles for the capital held by a UN-backed government of national accords have killed and displaced thousands.

"The advance of General Haftar cannot be the solution to the crisis and we have reiterated on several occasions that it must be a priority of everybody now to seek an end to hostilities," Petrocelli stressed.

Italy hosted a conference in Palermo last November where stakeholders spoke of how to stabilize the war-torn North African country. Petrocelli said his country had not abandoned attempts to find a peaceful solution.

"The contacts continue. The ministry of foreign affairs and the government are constantly working with all Libyan counterparts so that the crisis does not deteriorate further," he said.

The Five Star Movement has proposed working closer with Libya's regional authorities, including mayors, who he said have a "keen sense of the pulse of the cities."

The senator added he was convinced that more could be done in the future to bring peace to Libya.

