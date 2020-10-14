Italy Remains Convinced of Need to Continue Dialogue With Russia - Di Maio

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Italy remains convinced of the importance of continued dialogue with Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, several media reported that the European Union was about to unveil sanctions against several Russian officials and one institution whom it believes to be implicated in the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Italy remains one of the countries that are most in favor to maintain dialogue and cooperation with Russia, we all should spare no effort to avoid further deterioration between the EU and Russia" Di Maio said at a press conference, commenting on the situation with Navalny.

Di Maio said the European Union was discussion what measures to take in this situation.

"I want to reinforce my desire and the desire of the Italian government that Russia, using also the tools available at OPCW, will push forward in reasonable time an investigation and that this investigation will shed light on what happened and brings those responsible to justice" the Italian foreign minister continued.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it was interested in finding out the truth about the incident and had requested legal aid from Germany where Navalny received medical treatment, but to no avail.

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was hospitalized urgently in the Siberian city of Omsk. He was soon transported to a clinic in Berlin.