UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Remains Convinced Of Need To Continue Dialogue With Russia - Di Maio

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Italy Remains Convinced of Need to Continue Dialogue With Russia - Di Maio

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Italy remains convinced of the importance of continued dialogue with Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, several media reported that the European Union was about to unveil sanctions against several Russian officials and one institution whom it believes to be implicated in the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Italy remains one of the countries that are most in favor to maintain dialogue and cooperation with Russia, we all should spare no effort to avoid further deterioration between the EU and Russia" Di Maio said at a press conference, commenting on the situation with Navalny.

Di Maio said the European Union was discussion what measures to take in this situation.

"I want to reinforce my desire and the desire of the Italian government that Russia, using also the tools available at OPCW, will push forward in reasonable time an investigation and that this investigation will shed light on what happened and brings those responsible to justice" the Italian foreign minister continued.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it was interested in finding out the truth about the incident and had requested legal aid from Germany where Navalny received medical treatment, but to no avail.

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was hospitalized urgently in the Siberian city of Omsk. He was soon transported to a clinic in Berlin.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Germany Berlin Omsk Italy Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

7 minutes ago

NA panel seeks details of ongoing, new gas supply ..

10 minutes ago

Third member of car lifter gang held

11 minutes ago

Moscow, Rome to Hold 2+2 Ministerial in Russia Whe ..

11 minutes ago

Colombian Congress Extends Employment Support Prog ..

11 minutes ago

T-20 Cricket matches; CTP implementing traffic pla ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.