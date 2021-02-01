UrduPoint.com
Italy Reports 11,252 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:10 PM

Italy reported on Sunday 11,252 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 2.553 million, according to the country's health authorities

ROM (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Italy reported on Sunday 11,252 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 2.553 million, according to the country's health authorities.

The health ministry confirmed 237 new fatalities from the virus over the past day, taking the national toll to 88,516, the second highest in Europe after Britain.

