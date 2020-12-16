Italy reports 14,844 new COVID-19 cases

Italy reported 14,844 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its tally to 1,870,576, according to the country's health authorities

ROME (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy reported 14,844 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its tally to 1,870,576, according to the country's health authorities.

The health ministry confirmed 846 new fatalities from the virus over the past day, taking the national death toll to 65,857, the highest in Europe.