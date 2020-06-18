Italy Reports 1st Growth in Number of Intensive Care Patients in 2.5 Months

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The number of people in Italian hospital's intensive care units (ICU) has increased by five over the past day, marking the first increase since April 4, the country's Civil Protection Department said in a COVID-19 situation report on Thursday.

On April 4, the number of ICU patients in Italy hit 4,068 and has since been steadily on decline as the country was slowly recovering from the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Given the increase of the past day, the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs has now reached 168 people, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Health authorities in Italy have registered 333 new coronavirus cases over the past day, up from 328 from the day before, which took the cumulative total to 238,159, as stated in the report.

The reported dynamics of the past day included 66 people who died from the coronavirus, up from 43 the day before, and 1,089 people who have recovered. This brings total deaths in Italy to 34,514 and total recoveries to 180,544.

The number of active cases in Italy has decreased by 824 over the past day and now counts 23,101, according to the report.