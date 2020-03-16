Italy Reports 349 New Virus Deaths, Taking Total To Over 2,000
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:38 PM
Italy on Monday reported 349 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since last month to 2,158, the most after China
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy on Monday reported 349 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since last month to 2,158, the most after China.
The number of official COVID-19 fatalities has more than doubled since Thursday, when Italy's toll topped 1,000 for the first time. Italy now has 27,980 infections, compared to 15,113 four days ago.