Italy Reports 349 New Virus Deaths, Taking Total To Over 2,000

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:38 PM

Italy reports 349 new virus deaths, taking total to over 2,000

Italy on Monday reported 349 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since last month to 2,158, the most after China

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy on Monday reported 349 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since last month to 2,158, the most after China.

The number of official COVID-19 fatalities has more than doubled since Thursday, when Italy's toll topped 1,000 for the first time. Italy now has 27,980 infections, compared to 15,113 four days ago.

