Italy Reports 475 New Virus Deaths, Highest One-day Toll Of Any Nation

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year.

Total deaths in Italy have reached 2,978, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China, while the number of infections reached 35,713.

The previous record high of 368 deaths was also recorded in Italy, on Sunday.

