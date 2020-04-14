UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Reports 602 Coronavirus Deaths, 675 New Cases - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

Italy has recorded 602 coronavirus-related deaths and 675 new cases in the past day, the head of the civil protection agency said Tuesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Italy has recorded 602 coronavirus-related deaths and 675 new cases in the past day, the head of the civil protection agency said Tuesday.

"We have registered 602 new deaths," Angelo Borrelli said at a press conference.

This brings the death toll to 21,067. The total number of infected now stands at 104,291, he added.

"The number of patients in intensive care units continues to decline. Today they are 74 fewer than yesterday," Borrelli continued.

