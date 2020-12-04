UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Reports All-Time High Of 993 Coronavirus-Related Deaths Per Day - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Italy Reports All-Time High of 993 Coronavirus-Related Deaths Per Day - Health Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Italian Health Ministry said on Thursday that an absolute record of 993 people died in the country from COVID-19 over the past day, taking Italy's cumulative death toll to 58,038.

The previous peak of daily coronavirus-related deaths in Italy occurred on March 27, when 969 new fatalities were confirmed.

Italy's cumulative case count has now reached 1,664,829, with 23,225 of them recorded over the past 24 hours, up from just over 20,700 the day before, according to the ministry's update. The highest daily increase of over 40,000 cases was recorded in Italy on November 13.

More the 724,000 infected Italians remain in self-isolation at their homes, while 31,700 people are hospitalized, including 3,597 in intensive care units.

Over 23,000 Italians have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, which takes Italy's cumulative number of recoveries to over 846,000. The record daily increase of over 38,700 recoveries was recorded on Wednesday.

The proportion of total tests conducted to cases detected has decreased from 17 percent in November to 10.2 percent.

Related Topics

Died Italy March November From

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt made first ever literacy policy for pr ..

2 minutes ago

AIDS Control Program providing free diagnostic, tr ..

2 minutes ago

FIA arrests accused for making fake facebook ID of ..

2 minutes ago

FAO bridging gender gap to achieve sustainable agr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.