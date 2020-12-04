Italy Reports All-Time High of 993 Coronavirus-Related Deaths Per Day - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Italian Health Ministry said on Thursday that an absolute record of 993 people died in the country from COVID-19 over the past day, taking Italy's cumulative death toll to 58,038.

The previous peak of daily coronavirus-related deaths in Italy occurred on March 27, when 969 new fatalities were confirmed.

Italy's cumulative case count has now reached 1,664,829, with 23,225 of them recorded over the past 24 hours, up from just over 20,700 the day before, according to the ministry's update. The highest daily increase of over 40,000 cases was recorded in Italy on November 13.

More the 724,000 infected Italians remain in self-isolation at their homes, while 31,700 people are hospitalized, including 3,597 in intensive care units.

Over 23,000 Italians have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, which takes Italy's cumulative number of recoveries to over 846,000. The record daily increase of over 38,700 recoveries was recorded on Wednesday.

The proportion of total tests conducted to cases detected has decreased from 17 percent in November to 10.2 percent.