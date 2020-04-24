Italy Reports Another Decline in Number of Positive COVID-19 Cases - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of currently positive COVID-19 cases in Italy continues to fall and has dropped by 321 since Thursday, Italy's Civil Protection Department said in a statement on Friday.

"The total number of infected persons is 192.994, with an increase of 3.021 new cases compared to yesterday.

The current total of positive cases is 106,527 resulting in a decrease of 321 cases," the statement read

According to the new statistics, the number of patients in intensive care unit is 2,173, which means there has been a decrease of 94 patients since Thursday.

"We report 420 new victims today, which brings our national death toll to 25,969," the statement adds.

On Thursday, Italy recorded 464 new deaths.