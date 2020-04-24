UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Reports Another Decline In Number Of Positive COVID-19 Cases - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Italy Reports Another Decline in Number of Positive COVID-19 Cases - Officials

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of currently positive COVID-19 cases in Italy continues to fall and has dropped by 321 since Thursday, Italy's Civil Protection Department said in a statement on Friday.

"The total number of infected persons is 192.994, with an increase of 3.021 new cases compared to yesterday.

The current total of positive cases is 106,527 resulting in a decrease of 321 cases," the statement read

According to the new statistics, the number of patients in intensive care unit is 2,173, which means there has been a decrease of 94 patients since Thursday.

"We report 420 new victims today, which brings our national death toll to 25,969," the statement adds.

On Thursday, Italy recorded 464 new deaths.

Related Topics

Italy

Recent Stories

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

41 minutes ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

1 hour ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

3 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.