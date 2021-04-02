Italy Reports Daily Record of 300,000 People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Italy vaccinated a record 300,000 people against the coronavirus on Thursday, the highest recorded figure since the country's mass vaccination campaign kicked into high gear early March, Mariastella Gelmini, Italy's minister for general affairs and autonomies, reported.

"The new vaccination plan works and regions, following government instructions, have picked up the speed. Yesterday we exceeded the threshold of 300,000 inoculations per day. Immunization campaign goes on," the minister posted on her Twitter on Friday.

On March 1, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi appointed army general Francesco Paolo Figliuolo to the key position of emergency commissioner in charge of COVID-19 crisis. The appointment provided the necessary boost to the country's vaccination campaign.

In early March, Italian authorities introduced significant adjustments to the national vaccination plan, resulting in the increase in daily vaccinations to 200,000, compared to 100,000 daily shots under the former commissioner.

However, authorities in many Italian regions have expressed concerns about the availability of vaccines. According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, some regions, in particular metropolitan areas of Lazio, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Apulia and Veneto, may have to suspend vaccination due to supply shortages.

Despite the concerns, commissioner Figliuolo expects to reach the 500,000 daily vaccinations target by end of April as Italy plans to purchase batches of the new Johnson&Johnson vaccine.

Italy is set to vaccinate 80 percent of its population and reach herd immunity by end of September. Currently, over 10.5 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed and 3.28 million people have received both shots.