Italy Reports Lowest Number of Daily Coronavirus Infections Since March 10

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Italy recorded 1,739 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, the lowest daily rise since March 10 when 977 new cases were confirmed, the head of the civil protection agency said.

The total number of infections is 199,414. The death toll rose by 333 to 26,977.

Italy saw the lowest rise in deaths since March 14 on Sunday when 260 new deaths were recorded.

"Today's figures show that there has been a drop in the number of patients in intensive care and hospitals," Angelo Borrelli told reporters at a briefing.

He said 79 percent of people who had tested positive for the virus were being treated at home. More than 1,000 have been discharged from hospitals in the past day.