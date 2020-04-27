UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Reports Lowest Number Of Daily Coronavirus Infections Since March 10

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:37 PM

Italy Reports Lowest Number of Daily Coronavirus Infections Since March 10

Italy recorded 1,739 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, the lowest daily rise since March 10 when 977 new cases were confirmed, the head of the civil protection agency said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Italy recorded 1,739 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, the lowest daily rise since March 10 when 977 new cases were confirmed, the head of the civil protection agency said.

The total number of infections is 199,414. The death toll rose by 333 to 26,977.

Italy saw the lowest rise in deaths since March 14 on Sunday when 260 new deaths were recorded.

"Today's figures show that there has been a drop in the number of patients in intensive care and hospitals," Angelo Borrelli told reporters at a briefing.

He said 79 percent of people who had tested positive for the virus were being treated at home. More than 1,000 have been discharged from hospitals in the past day.

Related Topics

Italy March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

9 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

24 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

38 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

38 minutes ago

Etihad Airways will distribute Ramadan boxes to th ..

54 minutes ago

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.