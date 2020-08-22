UrduPoint.com
Italy Reports Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases For First Time Since Mid-May

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:38 PM

Italy Reports Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases for First Time Since Mid-May

Italy saw the daily coronavirus tally pass the 1,000 mark on Saturday for the first time since mid-May, figures published by the Health Ministry showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Italy saw the daily coronavirus tally pass the 1,000 mark on Saturday for the first time since mid-May, figures published by the Health Ministry showed.

Another 1,071 people tested positive for the virus in the past day, up from 947 the day before.

The country reported 1,402 new cases on May 12.

Three more coronavirus patients died in the past day, down from nine on Friday. Further 243 people were declared virus-free, down from 247 the day before.

