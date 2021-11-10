UrduPoint.com

Italy Restricts Speed Of Electric Scooters, Bans Parking On Sidewalks

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:59 PM

The Italian traffic code has been upgraded with several changes, including a lower speed for electric scooters, a ban on parking them on sidewalks, more severe penalties for garbage thrown out of cars, as well as an expansion of the list of gadgets banned while driving

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Italian traffic code has been upgraded with several changes, including a lower speed for electric scooters, a ban on parking them on sidewalks, more severe penalties for garbage thrown out of cars, as well as an expansion of the list of gadgets banned while driving.

According to a decree published in the country's Official Gazzette, starting Wednesday, the speed of electric scooters is reduced to 20 km (12 miles) per hour on roads, and not above 6 km/h in pedestrian zones. Scooter riders cannot move or park on sidewalks unless in areas defined by the city authorities, or when they are getting off of their vehicles.

Scooter operators are obliged to take photos at the end of each rental to determine the location of a parking space to curb the irregular parking. Riders will be required to have parking lights and clothing with reflective indicators at night.

The list of devices banned while driving a car has been updated to "smartphones, laptops, tablets, and similar devices" which may distract the driver from the road.

Another amendment to the code stipulates an increase in fines for occupying parking spaces for the disabled, which will range from 168-672 Euros ($194-777). The disabled will be eligible for free parking, which will remain paid for other categories of the population, starting January.

Italian parking lots will also have a so-called pink zone for pregnant women and people with children up to two years old.

The amendments also concern pedestrian crossings. Under the new rules, drivers will have to give priority to pedestrians even if they are only preparing to cross, not just when they are already on the zebra (crosswalk).

Motorcycle drivers will be fined if their passengers do not wear helmets, regardless of age, unlike the previous rule, under which the fine was applied in case of a minor passenger.

The upgraded set of rules bans ads on roads and cars depicting sexist, violent content, as well as messages containing disrespect to individual freedoms, civil and political rights, religious beliefs or ethnicity, and any other form of discrimination.

