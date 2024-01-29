Open Menu

Italy Reveals Energy, Migration Plan At Africa Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 08:38 PM

African leaders gathered at a Rome summit on Monday to hear Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's much-hyped plan for the continent, aimed at transforming Italy into an energy hub -- and stopping migration

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) African leaders gathered at a Rome summit on Monday to hear Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's much-hyped plan for the continent, aimed at transforming Italy into an energy hub -- and stopping migration.

Far-right leader Meloni, who came to power in 2022 on an anti-migrant ticket, has vowed to reshape relations with African countries by taking a "non-predatory" approach inspired by Enrico Mattei, founder of Italy's state-owned energy giant Eni.

The so-called Mattei Plan hopes to posit Italy as a key bridge between Africa and Europe, funnelling energy north while exchanging investment in the south for deals aimed at curbing migrant departures across the Mediterranean Sea.

Meloni said the plan would initially be funded to the tune of 5.

5 billion euros ($5.9 billion), some of which would be loans, with investments focused on energy, agriculture, water, health and education.

Representatives of over 25 countries attended the summit on Monday at the Italian senate -- dubbed "A bridge for common growth" -- along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and representatives of United Nations agencies and the World Bank.

Meloni told them that Europe and Africa's "destinies" were interconnected and she was determined to co-operate "as equals -- far from any predatory temptation, but also from that charitable approach to Africa that is ill-suited to its extraordinary potential for development".

