Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A row over an Italian mafia author, growing interest in wacky literary subgenres and the use of AI in publishing will be in focus at the world's biggest book fair this week.

The Frankfurt book fair, which officially kicks off Wednesday, brings together authors, publishers and other industry players over five days in the western German city.

Big Names include Israeli author and historian Yuval Noah Harari, best known for "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind", American writer Anne Applebaum and British-Turkish novelist Elif Shafak.

But the run-up has been marred by a row in Italy, this year's "guest of honour" -- an annual tradition intended to shine a spotlight on a partner country's literary scene.

Fury erupted after the initial official selection put forward by the Italians did not include Roberto Saviano, author of bestseller "Gomorrah" who was convicted and fined last year for defaming far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Following the move, Saviano lashed out on social media at what he branded the "most ignorant government in the history of Italy".

In the end he is coming to the fair anyway, but at the invitation of his German publisher.

Critics say it is further evidence of a worsening climate for freedom of expression in Italy, with 41 authors writing an open letter in response that complained of "increasingly suffocating political interference in cultural spaces".

The Italian Publishers Association insisted that it would never allow any kind of "outside interference" in the programme, called "Roots in the Future".

The fair is no stranger to controversy -- last year several publishers from Muslim-majority countries withdrew in protest at organisers' strong support for Israel following Hamas's October 7 attacks that triggered the Gaza war.

Despite the row, fair director Juergen Boos insisted that it was "the right time" to have Italy as guest of honour.

"It is a very difficult, fragmented world right now," he said at a press conference ahead of the fair's opening.

"We need to listen. We need to exchange (views) on what's happening in the world."