Open Menu

Italy Row, AI In Focus At World's Biggest Book Fair

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fair

A row over an Italian mafia author, growing interest in wacky literary subgenres and the use of AI in publishing will be in focus at the world's biggest book fair this week

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A row over an Italian mafia author, growing interest in wacky literary subgenres and the use of AI in publishing will be in focus at the world's biggest book fair this week.

The Frankfurt book fair, which officially kicks off Wednesday, brings together authors, publishers and other industry players over five days in the western German city.

Big Names include Israeli author and historian Yuval Noah Harari, best known for "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind", American writer Anne Applebaum and British-Turkish novelist Elif Shafak.

But the run-up has been marred by a row in Italy, this year's "guest of honour" -- an annual tradition intended to shine a spotlight on a partner country's literary scene.

Fury erupted after the initial official selection put forward by the Italians did not include Roberto Saviano, author of bestseller "Gomorrah" who was convicted and fined last year for defaming far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Following the move, Saviano lashed out on social media at what he branded the "most ignorant government in the history of Italy".

In the end he is coming to the fair anyway, but at the invitation of his German publisher.

Critics say it is further evidence of a worsening climate for freedom of expression in Italy, with 41 authors writing an open letter in response that complained of "increasingly suffocating political interference in cultural spaces".

The Italian Publishers Association insisted that it would never allow any kind of "outside interference" in the programme, called "Roots in the Future".

The fair is no stranger to controversy -- last year several publishers from Muslim-majority countries withdrew in protest at organisers' strong support for Israel following Hamas's October 7 attacks that triggered the Gaza war.

Despite the row, fair director Juergen Boos insisted that it was "the right time" to have Italy as guest of honour.

"It is a very difficult, fragmented world right now," he said at a press conference ahead of the fair's opening.

"We need to listen. We need to exchange (views) on what's happening in the world."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest World Exchange Israel Social Media Gaza German Frankfurt Italy October From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day

Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day

2 minutes ago
 Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Car ..

Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Card on OLMT, Metro Bus Service

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5

Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5

3 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Ir ..

SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade

3 minutes ago
 Body of elderly woman found

Body of elderly woman found

8 minutes ago
 SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Offic ..

SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba ..

6 minutes ago
PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-le ..

PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-level exchanges

6 minutes ago
 Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: ..

Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex

6 minutes ago
 Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negativ ..

Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines

6 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested after encounter

Three dacoits arrested after encounter

6 minutes ago
 One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traff ..

One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traffic accident

6 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urg ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urges govt to notice FBR raids

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World