Italy Row, AI In Focus At World's Biggest Book Fair
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 07:32 PM
A row over an Italian mafia author, growing interest in wacky literary subgenres and the use of AI in publishing will be in focus at the world's biggest book fair this week
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A row over an Italian mafia author, growing interest in wacky literary subgenres and the use of AI in publishing will be in focus at the world's biggest book fair this week.
The Frankfurt book fair, which officially kicks off Wednesday, brings together authors, publishers and other industry players over five days in the western German city.
Big Names include Israeli author and historian Yuval Noah Harari, best known for "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind", American writer Anne Applebaum and British-Turkish novelist Elif Shafak.
But the run-up has been marred by a row in Italy, this year's "guest of honour" -- an annual tradition intended to shine a spotlight on a partner country's literary scene.
Fury erupted after the initial official selection put forward by the Italians did not include Roberto Saviano, author of bestseller "Gomorrah" who was convicted and fined last year for defaming far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Following the move, Saviano lashed out on social media at what he branded the "most ignorant government in the history of Italy".
In the end he is coming to the fair anyway, but at the invitation of his German publisher.
Critics say it is further evidence of a worsening climate for freedom of expression in Italy, with 41 authors writing an open letter in response that complained of "increasingly suffocating political interference in cultural spaces".
The Italian Publishers Association insisted that it would never allow any kind of "outside interference" in the programme, called "Roots in the Future".
The fair is no stranger to controversy -- last year several publishers from Muslim-majority countries withdrew in protest at organisers' strong support for Israel following Hamas's October 7 attacks that triggered the Gaza war.
Despite the row, fair director Juergen Boos insisted that it was "the right time" to have Italy as guest of honour.
"It is a very difficult, fragmented world right now," he said at a press conference ahead of the fair's opening.
"We need to listen. We need to exchange (views) on what's happening in the world."
Recent Stories
Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day
Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Card on OLMT, Metro Bus Service
Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5
SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade
Body of elderly woman found
SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba ..
PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-level exchanges
Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex
Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines
Three dacoits arrested after encounter
One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traffic accident
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urges govt to notice FBR raids
More Stories From World
-
Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex6 minutes ago
-
Italian PM Meloni says will visit Lebanon6 minutes ago
-
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal2 hours ago
-
Lebanon PM says ready to bolster army in south after any ceasefire2 hours ago
-
Turkish govt defends tax plan to fund defence industry3 hours ago
-
Russia says defence pact with North Korea 'clear'4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Night highlights opportunities for IT sector growth4 hours ago
-
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia5 hours ago
-
Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming Mbappe5 hours ago
-
North Korea blows up roads connecting to South5 hours ago
-
The Sikh separatist whose murder sparked India-Canada row6 hours ago
-
KSrelief Aids earthquake-affected people in Northern Syria6 hours ago