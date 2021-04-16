Italy Runs First 'COVID-Free' Train From Rome to Milan

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) A train that only passengers with a negative COVID-19 test are allowed to board left Rome for Milan on Friday morning, the Italian state railway operator said.

Trenitalia said the train was filled to 50% capacity. The return trip is scheduled for this evening.

Passengers who do not bring a fresh negative test have to go through a rapid test, which is administered at the terminal free of charge. They are eligible for a 100% refund if they test positive.

Italy has started reopening to quarantine-free travel this month in a bid to revive the tourist industry in time for the summer holiday season. The first "COVID-free" flight from New York landed in Milan on April 4.