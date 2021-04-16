UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Runs First 'COVID-Free' Train From Rome To Milan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Italy Runs First 'COVID-Free' Train From Rome to Milan

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) A train that only passengers with a negative COVID-19 test are allowed to board left Rome for Milan on Friday morning, the Italian state railway operator said.

Trenitalia said the train was filled to 50% capacity. The return trip is scheduled for this evening.

Passengers who do not bring a fresh negative test have to go through a rapid test, which is administered at the terminal free of charge. They are eligible for a 100% refund if they test positive.

Italy has started reopening to quarantine-free travel this month in a bid to revive the tourist industry in time for the summer holiday season. The first "COVID-free" flight from New York landed in Milan on April 4.

Related Topics

Milan Rome New York April From Industry

Recent Stories

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

7 minutes ago

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

9 minutes ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

20 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

28 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

41 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.