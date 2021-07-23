Italy, Russia to Discuss Cross-Year of Museums at G20 Meeting in Rome Next Week - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The holding of a Russian-Italian cross-year of museums in 2021-2022 will be discussed between their culture ministers on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Rome, Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Friday.

G20 culture ministers are scheduled to meet in Rome from July 29-30. The Russian delegation is expected to be headed by Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova.

"Everything dragged down due to the pandemic, museums were closed, and exhibitions were postponed. Now, after the restrictions were lifted, we can think about resuming the program," Franceschini said at a press conference.

Italy and Russia have already developed several initiatives for the museum cross-year, but their fulfillment will depend on "the epidemiological dynamic and the number of Russians in museums," the official added.

Asked about the possibility of Russians traveling to Italy again, the minister said that the reopening of borders is an issue that Italy coordinates with the rest of the European Union rather than deciding for itself in its bilateral affairs.