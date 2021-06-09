Italy Saw Lowest Household Consumption in Decades in 2020 - Statistics

Italian households spent on average 2,328 euros ($2,836) a month last year, a drop of 9% from 2019, the national statistics institute ISTAT said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Italian households spent on average 2,328 Euros ($2,836) a month last year, a drop of 9% from 2019, the national statistics institute ISTAT said Wednesday.

It is the most pronounced contraction since 1997.

The drop took the average spending down to the level of 2000.

Spending in the first quarter that concluded in March went down by 3.4% compared to the same period in 2019.

Italy was the world's first country to announce a nationwide quarantine in March 2020 in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.