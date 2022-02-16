UrduPoint.com

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Italian observers continue to work within the framework of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine after several countries have pulled out, Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Benedetto Della Vedova said in a telephone conversation with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid.

"He (Benedetto Della Vedova) confirmed that Italy remains committed to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine, an unarmed civilian mission present in all regions of Ukraine. The SMM involves 15 Italian monitors and our country contributes about 11% of the mission's budget, equivalent to about 9 million Euros ($10.2 million) per year," the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine began its work on March 21, 2014, following an appeal by the Ukrainian government and the consensus decision of all 57 OSCE member-states.

On Sunday, an official from the People's Council of the Donetsk People's Republic told Sputnik that US, UK and Danish mission employees had left the territory of the republic, according to preliminary information.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the decision of a number of countries to redeploy their representatives to the OSCE SMM to Ukraine raised serious concern in Moscow. Russia urged the OSCE leadership to prevent any attempts to manipulate the mission.

