Italy Says Current Virus Cases Fall For The First Time

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:09 AM

Italy says current virus cases fall for the first time

Italy on Monday reported its first drop in the number of people currently suffering from the novel coronavirus since it recorded its first infection in February

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Italy on Monday reported its first drop in the number of people currently suffering from the novel coronavirus since it recorded its first infection in February.

The civil protection service said 108,237 people were either being treated in hospital or were recovering at home after testing positive -- down 20 from the total reported on Sunday.

