Italy says deal reached with EU on Alitalia rescue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Italy has struck a deal with the European Commission over the bailout of its beleaguered national airline Alitalia, the economy ministry said Thursday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Italy has struck a deal with the European Commission over the bailout of its beleaguered national airline Alitalia, the economy ministry said Thursday.

Ita, the new airline expected to rise from the ashes of the Italian flag carrier, "will be fully operational from October 15" after a "constructive and balanced solution" was found with Brussels, a ministry statement said.