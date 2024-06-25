Italy Says Russia Media Ban Cannot Erase Effects Of 'illegal War'
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Italy on Tuesday condemned Russia for blocking access to dozens of European media outlets, saying it would not erase the effects of a "violent, devastating and illegal war" in Ukraine.
The foreign ministry described the ban as "unjustified", saying the Italian outlets affected -- the broadcasters RAI and La7 and newspapers La Repubblica and La Stampa -- had "always provided objective and impartial information on the Ukraine conflict".
It said Russia's attacks in Ukraine against civilians, cities and the energy network "will not be erased by the bans imposed on media and journalists in Italy and around the world who continue to follow devastating and inhumane activities with professionalism and independence".
"The decision of the Russian Federation is one that does not remove or lessen the effects of a violent, devastating and illegal war," it said.
Italy this year holds the rotating presidency of the G7 group of wealthy nations.
Russia said Tuesday that it was blocking access to dozens of European media outlets, including AFP websites, in response to an EU broadcasting bans on several Russian outlets imposed last month.
The announcement comes after the European Union unveiled a ban on four Kremlin-controlled media outlets in May, accusing them of being "instrumental in bringing forward and supporting" Moscow's Ukraine offensive.
Recent Stories
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
More Stories From World
-
UN aid worker recounts desperate Gaza civilians' trauma1 second ago
-
Sydorchuk wants Ukraine to extend Euro 2024 'fairytale'10 minutes ago
-
French PM, far-right chief lock horns in crunch debate20 minutes ago
-
Europe stocks drop on renewed French vote fears20 minutes ago
-
Mbappe starts for France against Poland at Euro 2024 after injury20 minutes ago
-
10 children per day losing one or two legs in Gaza: UNRWA30 minutes ago
-
N. Korea sends hundreds more trash-filled balloons south: Seoul military30 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan braced for 'massive' T20 World Cup semi-final30 minutes ago
-
EU launches 'historic' membership talks with Ukraine40 minutes ago
-
US surgeon general declares gun violence a 'public health crisis'40 minutes ago
-
New famine alert for Gaza where families go days without food: UN2 hours ago
-
Ukraine orders children evacuated from several frontline villages3 hours ago