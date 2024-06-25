Italy says Russia media ban cannot erase effects of 'illegal war'

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Italy on Tuesday condemned Russia for blocking access to dozens of European media outlets, saying it would not erase the effects of a "violent, devastating and illegal war" in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry described the ban as "unjustified", saying the Italian outlets affected -- the broadcasters RAI and La7 and newspapers La Repubblica and La Stampa -- had "always provided objective and impartial information on the Ukraine conflict".

It said Russia's attacks in Ukraine against civilians, cities and the energy network "will not be erased by the bans imposed on media and journalists in Italy and around the world who continue to follow devastating and inhumane activities with professionalism and independence".

"The decision of the Russian Federation is one that does not remove or lessen the effects of a violent, devastating and illegal war," it said.

Italy this year holds the rotating presidency of the G7 group of wealthy nations.

Russia said Tuesday that it was blocking access to dozens of European media outlets, including AFP websites, in response to an EU broadcasting bans on several Russian outlets imposed last month.

The announcement comes after the European Union unveiled a ban on four Kremlin-controlled media outlets in May, accusing them of being "instrumental in bringing forward and supporting" Moscow's Ukraine offensive.