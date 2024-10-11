Italy Says To Host Ukraine Reconstruction Conference In July
October 11, 2024
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Rome would host the next "recovery conference" to help Ukraine's reconstruction, after talks with its President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.
"Ukraine is not alone and we will stand with it for as long as needed," Meloni told reporters after having dinner with the Ukrainian leader during his lightning tour of four European capitals.
After previous conferences in Switzerland, London and Berlin, Meloni announced the next Ukraine Recovery Conference would take place on July 10-11, 2025, in Rome.
