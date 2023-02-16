UrduPoint.com

Italy Says Ukraine Asked For WMD Protective Gear

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Thursday that Ukrainians had asked Rome to supply gear that would protect them against weapons of mass destruction

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Thursday that Ukrainians had asked Rome to supply gear that would protect them against weapons of mass destruction.

"There has been a lot of talk about weapons and tanks but more recently Ukraine has made very specific requests for much more worrying items, such as protective gear that would guard against nuclear, biological and chemical attacks," Crosetto said in parliament.

Crosetto said his country could not say no to such a request and promised to do whatever it could. He also said that Russia did not seem ready to abandon the territories under its control.�

The Russian military warned this week that Ukraine and its Western donors were plotting a false-flag operation at the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster to blame a radioactive leak on Russia.�

