Open Menu

Italy Says Ukraine Support Does Not Include Ground Troops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Italy says Ukraine support does not include ground troops

Italy on Tuesday said international support for Ukraine does not include the presence of ground troops, warning against giving the impression of being "at war with Russia"

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Italy on Tuesday said international support for Ukraine does not include the presence of ground troops, warning against giving the impression of being "at war with Russia".

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government was responding to comments by French President Emmanuel Macron after a conference of European leaders on Monday, where he refused to rule out such a a deployment.

"Since the start of Russia's aggression two years ago, all the allies have been unified over the support to offer Kyiv," the government said in a statement.

"This support does not envisage the presence on Ukrainian territory of troops from European or NATO states."

Speaking to reporters on a trip to Zagreb, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani explained why.

"When we talk about sending troops, we must be very cautious because we must not make people think we are at war with Russia," he said, in comments confirmed to AFP by his office.

"We are not at war with Russia," he said, stressing that Italy and other allies were defending Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Zagreb Italy All From Government

Recent Stories

ECP allows voter lists' modification till bye-elec ..

ECP allows voter lists' modification till bye-election schedule announcement

16 minutes ago
 Murree Arts Council organized painting competition

Murree Arts Council organized painting competition

16 minutes ago
 Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 ..

Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years

32 minutes ago
 CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ projec ..

CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project

32 minutes ago
 NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pa ..

NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims

34 minutes ago
 AIOU inks MoU to establish museum

AIOU inks MoU to establish museum

34 minutes ago
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao

CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao

34 minutes ago
 Two killed in road accident

Two killed in road accident

34 minutes ago
 CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserv ..

CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals

34 minutes ago
 No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz

No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz

32 minutes ago
 118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assem ..

118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday

32 minutes ago
 CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ ..

CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World