Italy says Ukraine support does not include ground troops

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Italy on Tuesday said international support for Ukraine does not include the presence of ground troops, warning against giving the impression of being "at war with Russia".

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government was responding to comments by French President Emmanuel Macron after a conference of European leaders on Monday, where he refused to rule out such a a deployment.

"Since the start of Russia's aggression two years ago, all the allies have been unified over the support to offer Kyiv," the government said in a statement.

"This support does not envisage the presence on Ukrainian territory of troops from European or NATO states."

Speaking to reporters on a trip to Zagreb, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani explained why.

"When we talk about sending troops, we must be very cautious because we must not make people think we are at war with Russia," he said, in comments confirmed to AFP by his office.

"We are not at war with Russia," he said, stressing that Italy and other allies were defending Ukraine.